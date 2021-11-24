Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,544 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 464,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.74 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.50. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

