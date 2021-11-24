Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $397.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $289.63 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

