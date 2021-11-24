Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,153 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $204.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

