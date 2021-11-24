Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 918 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.