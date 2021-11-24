Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.77 and its 200-day moving average is $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

