Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

