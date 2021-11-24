Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.