Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,880.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,757.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,608.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

