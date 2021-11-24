Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Shares of KMX opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.