Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 83.2% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 131.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

