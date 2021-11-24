Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

