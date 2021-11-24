Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 858 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

ABBV stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

