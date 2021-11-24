NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.64

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6395 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

