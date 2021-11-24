Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NWPX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

