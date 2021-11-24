Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

