Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Reaches One Day Volume of $105,133.00

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $322,106.93 and approximately $105,133.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

