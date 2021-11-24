Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 5.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $185.98 and last traded at $189.42. 32,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,608,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $974,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.