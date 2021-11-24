Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 1.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

