Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 309,833 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Curis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $464.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.78. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

