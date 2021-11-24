Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

