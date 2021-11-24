Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

