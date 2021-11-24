Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Signify Health by 39.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SGFY stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
