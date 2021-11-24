Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:NXQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 22,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $17.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

