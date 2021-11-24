Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0956 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 11,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $20.44.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
