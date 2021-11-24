Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:NXP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

