nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

