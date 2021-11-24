NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 299.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average is $210.02. The stock has a market cap of $791.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.