NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.47. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 60,500 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.