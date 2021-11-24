Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Nyerium has a market cap of $19,538.96 and approximately $13.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.69 or 0.99637076 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,012,515 coins and its circulating supply is 34,127,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

