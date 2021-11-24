O3Swap (O3) Price Reaches $1.97 on Major Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.87 or 0.07416218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.65 or 0.99744171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars.

