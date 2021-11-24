Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,769 shares of company stock valued at $30,877,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

