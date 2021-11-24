Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 111.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $486.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

