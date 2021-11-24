Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $319.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.