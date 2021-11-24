Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $486.28 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $486.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 111.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

