Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.