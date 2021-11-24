OAX Achieves Market Cap of $19.39 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $19.39 million and $2.29 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

