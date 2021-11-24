Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.68. Approximately 207,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 258,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

OBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.31 million and a P/E ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

