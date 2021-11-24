Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 3,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,571. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

