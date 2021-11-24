Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 1.3%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.40). Approximately 480,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 612,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.31. The company has a market capitalization of £531.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider James Cameron purchased 5,018 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT)

Oritani Financial Corp. engages in the business of holding the common stock of Oritani Bank. It also operates as a holding company of limited liability companies that own a variety of real estate investments. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Township of Washington, NJ.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.