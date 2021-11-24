Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $17.57 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and approximately $675,690.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.33 or 0.07412538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.99 or 1.00132561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

