ODIN PROTOCOL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,303.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $15,303.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.25 or 0.07397517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.31 or 1.00141919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

