Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Major Shareholder Sells $314,000.00 in Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 1,060,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,722. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 230,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

