ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,272.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $20,272.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,448.30 or 0.98790930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00527131 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

