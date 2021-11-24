OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Up 0.8%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. 13,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 13,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

OI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.