Oikos Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $12,473.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 55.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.48 or 0.07417732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,909.10 or 0.99954997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

