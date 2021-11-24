Okta (OKTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

