Olivier Pomel Sells 145,472 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64.

DDOG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.30. The company had a trading volume of 124,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.84 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,176,000 after buying an additional 221,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

