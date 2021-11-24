Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,051 shares.The stock last traded at $64.56 and had previously closed at $66.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

