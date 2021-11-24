Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $191,200.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 45,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.63.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 181.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.