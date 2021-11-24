Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.41 or 0.00005958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $151.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,291 coins and its circulating supply is 562,975 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

